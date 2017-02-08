Bomb squad, FBI respond to home in Sarasota

600x338_jana_jones By Published: Updated:
r-sarasota-scene-2-web_bkg_

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — There was chaos in a Sarasota community overnight as sheriff’s deputies, a bomb squad, and the FBI converged at a home on Tonga Drive.  Were forced to evacuate from their homes.

The incident actually started yesterday in Hillsborough County when deputies were alerted to Uber driver Kenneth Iversen. Deputies say he bought materials at a Hillsborough County store that could be consistent with bomb making.

Iverson was arrested on a drug charge where meth was listed on the arrest report. He was also charged with drug paraphernalia, including two glass pipes with residue, two charges of resisting an officer without violence and fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer.

After his arrest, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and advised them to check the home listed on Iversen’s driver’s license.

Initially a robot was sent in to scan the home. It didn’t detect anything but deputies were seen carrying something out of the home in white buckets. At around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, everyone was allowed back in their homes.

As for the Kenneth Iversen, he’s in jail this morning.

Arrest records show he was also arrested just last week in Sarasota County for unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon.

r-sarasota-scene-2-web_bkg_

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

–>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s