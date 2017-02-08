Bomb squad, FBI respond to home in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — There was chaos in a Sarasota community overnight as sheriff’s deputies, a bomb squad, and the FBI converged at a home on Tonga Drive. Were forced to evacuate from their homes.

The incident actually started yesterday in Hillsborough County when deputies were alerted to Uber driver Kenneth Iversen. Deputies say he bought materials at a Hillsborough County store that could be consistent with bomb making.

Iverson was arrested on a drug charge where meth was listed on the arrest report. He was also charged with drug paraphernalia, including two glass pipes with residue, two charges of resisting an officer without violence and fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer.

After his arrest, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and advised them to check the home listed on Iversen’s driver’s license.

Initially a robot was sent in to scan the home. It didn’t detect anything but deputies were seen carrying something out of the home in white buckets. At around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, everyone was allowed back in their homes.

As for the Kenneth Iversen, he’s in jail this morning.

Arrest records show he was also arrested just last week in Sarasota County for unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

–>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories