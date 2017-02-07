Rays agree to one-year contract with Logan Morrison, trade Enny Romero to Nationals

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published: Updated:
Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Logan Morrison catches a foul fly ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Howie Kendrick. AP Photo
Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Logan Morrison catches a foul fly ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Howie Kendrick. AP Photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays have agreed to a one-year contract with free-agent first baseman Logan Morrison, the team announced Tuesday.

Morrison’s contract is worth $2.5 million, with a chance to earn an additional $1.25 million in incentives.

To make room on the roster, the Rays traded left-handed pitcher Enny Romero to the Washington Nationals for minor league right-handed pitcher Jeffrey Rosa.

Morrison, 29, hit .238 in 2016, his first season with the Rays.  He hit 14 home runs and appeared in 107 games, but his season was cut short by a right forearm straight in July and a left wrist straight that sidelined him for the final 20 games of the season.

He was acquired by the Rays in a six-player trade with the Mariners on Nov. 5, 2015.

Rosa, 21, went 0-4 in 11 starts for the Gulf Coast League Nationals in 2016, his second professional season.

There are six days until pitchers and catchers report to spring training.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

–>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s