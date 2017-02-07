Rays agree to one-year contract with Logan Morrison, trade Enny Romero to Nationals

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays have agreed to a one-year contract with free-agent first baseman Logan Morrison, the team announced Tuesday.

Morrison’s contract is worth $2.5 million, with a chance to earn an additional $1.25 million in incentives.

To make room on the roster, the Rays traded left-handed pitcher Enny Romero to the Washington Nationals for minor league right-handed pitcher Jeffrey Rosa.

Morrison, 29, hit .238 in 2016, his first season with the Rays. He hit 14 home runs and appeared in 107 games, but his season was cut short by a right forearm straight in July and a left wrist straight that sidelined him for the final 20 games of the season.

He was acquired by the Rays in a six-player trade with the Mariners on Nov. 5, 2015.

Rosa, 21, went 0-4 in 11 starts for the Gulf Coast League Nationals in 2016, his second professional season.

There are six days until pitchers and catchers report to spring training.

