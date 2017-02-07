Patriots fans revel at parade in snowy Boston

Snow did not stop fans from turning out for a parade in Boston honoring the New England Patriots for their 5th Super Bowl win.
BOSTON (AP) – It’s snowing sideways in downtown Boston, but that isn’t stopping tens of thousands of New England Patriots fans from lining a parade route.

Fans wearing team jerseys and caps are braving the bad weather for a glimpse of the Super Bowl-winning team.

Super Bowl MVP quarterback Tom Brady won his fifth championship ring in Sunday’s win against the Atlanta Falcons, and he’s a crowd favorite. Ahead of Tuesday’s parade, many fans were shouting: “Brady! Brady! Brady!”

Police are out in force on the streets, urging fans to stay safe along the route.

MVP quarterback Tom Brady and his teammates and coaches will parade through Boston Tuesday morning following the team’s come-from-behind 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

In typical Boston fashion, players and other team officials will ride in duck boats, the World War II-era amphibious vehicles that are popular with tourists.

Giddy fans wearing Patriots garb were streaming into the city early Tuesday despite a messy forecast of rain and possibly some snow.

It’s still not expected to be as bad as two years ago, when the Patriots victory parade was delayed a day as the region gritted through a season of historic levels of snow.

This is the Patriots’ fifth championship.

