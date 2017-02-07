Pandora – The World of Avatar gets opening date at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Pandora – The World of Avatar officially has an opening date at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

The Disney Parks Blog reports that CEO Bob Iger shared that the attraction will open on May 27, 2017.

Guests can wonder at floating mountains and bioluminescent plants and join the Na’vi on two executions, including the Na’vi River Journey and Avatar Flight of Passage.

Animal Kingdom guests can dine at the Satu’li Canteen, drink at Pongu Pongu or shop for Na’vi items at Windtraders.

