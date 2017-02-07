Orange County man stabbed neighbor’s dog 10 times, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – A 33-year-old Orange County man is facing animal cruelty charges after he allegedly stabbed his neighbor’s dog 10 times.

The neighbor said she sought out Klongerbo for help separating the animals. When Klongerbo arrived, he asked the woman for a knife that he said would be used to pry open one of the dog’s jaws in an effort separate the animals.

Instead, the woman and other witnesses said Klongerbo stabbed Tiger 10 times.

Klongerbo left the area, but deputies said they later found him covered in blood.

Klongerbo told deputies that Tiger had been biting him, but deputies said there were no bite marks on Klongerbo, according to an arrest affidavit.

