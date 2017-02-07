North Carolina mom upset that daycare worker breastfed her son

(WFLA) — A North Carolina mother is furious that a co-worker breastfed her son without permission.

It happened at the daycare center where both women worked.

In this cell phone video of security footage from inside Carrboro Early School, a Pre-K teacher Kaycee Oxendine said a fellow daycare worker, who she barely knows, can be seen breastfeeding her 3-month-old son.

“That’s an innocent baby. My baby couldn’t say no, don’t do that. He couldn’t defend himself,” Oxendine said.

Oxendine said the woman, who reportedly has a 2-month-old in the same class, suggested a remedy for his constipation.

“She said that she had a son and did I want her to put my child to her breast and breastfeed? And I said no, that’s nasty. We don’t do things like that,” Oxendine said.

Oxendine ‘s son was born prematurely and is lactose intolerant. The baby boy ended up in the hospital Friday night.

Reportedly, last fall the Department of Health and Human Services gave superior ratings to both Carrboro and Orange-Chatham early schools, which is where the daycare director said the woman usually worked.

The daycare director told news sources the woman in question is licensed and has worked in childcare for more than a decade.

Oxendine however said, the woman was fired and said she hopes police press charges.

“Not only did you put your breast to my son, you also made my son sick. I would hate for any parent, any family to have to go through what me and my family have had to go through,” Oxendine said.

Local police are investigating the incident as a child abuse case. No charges have been filed yet.