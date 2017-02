Nik Wallenda is a seventh-generation member of the Flying Wallenda family. He’s walked across the Grand Canyon and Niagra Falls on a wire, and lived to tell about it. Sarasota is home and that’s where Nik Wallenda will captivate audiences with Circus Sarasota’s Synergy, beginning this Friday, and he’s here to tell us all about it.

