Missing Child Alert issued for boy, 2

(WFLA) — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy.
Authorities say Bryce Bryan was last seen in the area of the 1500 block of NW 3rd Court in Fort Lauderdale.
Bryce Bryan is 2 feet 7 inches tall, he weighs 30 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
He may be in the company of Nikitrius Davis, who is a black female, age 21. Davis is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
They may be traveling in a 2013, black Hyundai Elantra, with Florida tag number ELXS29.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department at (954) 828-5465 or call 911.
