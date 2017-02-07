Missing Child Alert issued for boy, 2

WFLA Web Staff Published: Updated:
Authorities say Bryce Bryan could be with Nikitrius Davis.
Authorities say Bryce Bryan could be with Nikitrius Davis.

(WFLA) — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy.

Authorities say Bryce Bryan was last seen in the area of the 1500 block of NW 3rd Court in Fort Lauderdale.

Bryce Bryan is 2 feet 7 inches tall, he weighs 30 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

He may be in the company of Nikitrius Davis, who is a black female, age 21. Davis is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2013, black Hyundai Elantra, with Florida tag number ELXS29.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department at (954) 828-5465 or call 911.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

–>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s