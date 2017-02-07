Miami toddler critically ill after being found in hot car

PINECREST, Fla. (AP) – A toddler is in critical condition after authorities say he was left in a hot car outside a South Florida home.
Miami-Dade police Det. Jennifer Capote said in a news release sent Monday night that the child was found after being left in the vehicle parked outside a home in Pinecrest on Monday afternoon.
The child, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to a hospital.
Temperatures were in the low 80s on Monday afternoon in Miami.
