Miami toddler critically ill after being found in hot car

PINECREST, Fla. (AP) – A toddler is in critical condition after authorities say he was left in a hot car outside a South Florida home.

Miami-Dade police Det. Jennifer Capote said in a news release sent Monday night that the child was found after being left in the vehicle parked outside a home in Pinecrest on Monday afternoon.

The child, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to a hospital.

Temperatures were in the low 80s on Monday afternoon in Miami.

