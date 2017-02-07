Man leads police on chase through multiple counties with woman’s baby in stolen car

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A police chase through multiple counties, where a man was driving a stolen car with an infant in tow, ended in a crash in Citrus County Tuesday afternoon.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate-75, near the 329 mile marker in Sumter County for seatbelt and faulty equipment violations.

During the stop, the driver, Dillon Martin, 23, of Floral City, was taken into custody for driving with a suspended license and drug violations.

The passenger of the vehicle, Douglas Martin, 27, also of Floral City, allegedly fled from the stop on foot.

Martin was later observed by a Sumter Sheriff’s Deputy carjacking another vehicle along I-75 from a woman who had her baby in the car.

The deputy confronted Douglas, who began to drive off with the infant still in the car, while dragging the deputy with the vehicle.

The deputy fired at Martin, according to the FHP, striking him twice in the stomach.

A pursuit of Martin ensued northbound on I-75 into Marion County, then on State Route 200 into Citrus County.

Martin lost control of the vehicle on East Olive Lane, traveling into a ditch.

He was detained by members of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office and the FHP. He was transported to an area hospital for medical car.

The deputy was injured.

The infant was unharmed during the incident and returned to the parents.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

–>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories