Local agencies teaching community how to spot, report human trafficking

PALM HARBOR, Fla. – Law enforcement agencies across Tampa Bay are teaming up with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security and a group called the Club Operators Against Sex Trafficking (COAST) for the fight against human trafficking.

Clearwater police will join these agencies for an information session for club operators and performers throughout Tampa Bay, Tuesday afternoon.

ICE says human trafficking is one of the most heinous crimes they investigate.

The goal of their effort is to provide club owners and the community with the tools and information they need to spot human trafficking . They’re also letting them know what to do if they suspect something is not right.

ICE says victims are usually hidden in plain sight and typically will not try to run and ask for help.

If you suspect human trafficking in your community, call ICE’s tip line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE.

News Channel 8 will be at Tuesday’s informational session and will have a live report at 5 p.m.

