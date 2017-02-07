Kombucha Tea Recipes

Kombucha SCOBY Fruit Leather (Roll up)

Ingredients

2 Cups Pureed Kombucha SCOBY

Kombucha Tea (as needed for Pureeing SCOBY)

1/4 cup Sugar or Honey

2 cups Chopped Fruit (Strawberries, Blueberries, Star fruit, Mango)

1/2 teaspoon dried spice or 1/4 inch Chopped Chuck fresh spice

Instructions

Cook fruit, sugar, and spices down at low heat 10 -20 minutes.

Let Cool.

Rinse and soak SCOBIES in Water for 15 minutes.

Puree Kombucha SCOBIES in Blended with as little as possible Kombucha Drink to allow blender to Blend effectively.

Set aside in bowl.

Blend the cooked spiced Fruit and syrup.

Add the Pureed SCOBIES.

Blend more or mix in a bowl.

Layer in a Food Dehydrator on Plastic/Slicon sheets or Wax paper.

Dehydrate on lowest temperature setting or in a solar oven till fully dried.

Dehydrator takes 12-36 hours, Solar Oven much less.

Roll up or cut into bite sizes.

Kombucha Gummies

Ingredients

1 cup mixed berries (blueberries/strawberries)

1 cup fruit juice (blueberry)

¼ cup honey

½ cup gelatin

1 cup kombucha (Blue Rose)

Measure gelatin and set aside.

Puree the berries with a cup of juice.

Transfer the puree to pot and add the honey.

Cook on low heat and stir constantly to melt the honey. When honey is dissolved and mixture is warmed through but not boiling, remove from the heat.

Whisk in gelatin a little at a time until all is incorporated. Whisk in the kombucha and pour into silicone candy molds.

Allow to cool in refrigerator until they set (1-2 hours) and then take out of the molds.

Asian coleslaw

1 head cabbage (or ½ red cabbage and ½ green cabbage)

1 large bunch green onions

3 tbsp butter

¾ cup sliced almonds

2 tbsp black sesame seeds

½ cup safflower oil

¼ cup sesame oil

2 tbsp tamari

½ cup sugar

¼ cup kombucha vinegar (or white vinegar)

Slice cabbage into very fine strips and then cut into bite-size pieces (approximately 2 inches long.) Slice green onions and scatter over cabbage.

Melt butter over low heat and then add almonds and sesame seeds. Turn frequently and cook until just slightly toasted. Remove and set on paper towel to absorb extra butter.

Combine safflower oil, sesame oil, tamari, sugar and vinegar in a saucepan. Cook over low heat, stirring frequently until the sugar is melted. Cool.

Pour dressing over cabbage and then top with almonds and sesame seeds.