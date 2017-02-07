Judge reduces bond for former Sarasota deputy jailed on attempted murder charge

Sarasota, Fla. (WFLA) — A judge on Tuesday reduced bond for a former Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputy who is in jail, accused of attempted murder

Frankie Bybee appeared in court on Tuesday to ask a judge to have his $1,030,000 bond reduced.

The former deputy is accused of attempted murder. Officials say he attempted to defraud a 79-year-old woman, sold her dog on Craigslist, and tried to kill her.

Today in court, Bybee’s defense attorney worked to discredit the state’s account.

Defense attorney Charles Britt called up witnesses who said the alleged victim has a history of lying and cannot be trusted.

Britt also called upon Frankie Bybee’s wife, Heike, who said she did not know the victim and her husband is not a flight risk.

In the biggest moment of testimony, the state called up a sheriff’s office forensic expert who testified that he examined a suicide note allegedly written by the victim and emailed to a doctor. The forensic expert testified that the IP address showed the email was sent from a computer at Bybee’s home.

The defense argued that Bybee’s wife checked this week, and the home IP address is different from the one listed in the suicide email.

The state countered that IP addresses can be changed.

After a bond hearing that lasted more than two hours, the judge reduced Bybee’s bond from $1,030,000 to $365,620 and ordered that he be placed on house arrest if he makes bond.

