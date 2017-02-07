Hillsborough sheriff’s deputies searching for Family Dollar robbers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for two men who robbed two Family Dollar stores in one night.

Both robberies happened on Saturday night in Tampa.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspects entering the first Family Dollar at 7511 North 56th Street at 9:41 p.m.

“Two black males ran into the Family Dollar, located on 56th Street with [their] faces covered. One immediately jumps behind the counter, and the other one holds a silver hand gun up,” said Cristal Nunez with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives said the robbers are not lucky.

“Something happened with the cash register. There was some sort of time delay, and the one that jumped behind the counter wasn’t able to open the safe. So, between the safe, and [the register] not being able to be opened, they left that location without any cash,” said Nunez.

Investigators said eight minutes later, they moved on to another Family Dollar, around the corner at 4978 East Busch Blvd.

“This one was in the city limits, this time on Busch,” Nunez said. “And kind of the same thing happened there, and they also left the location without money.”

Both suspects are described as black men, between the ages of 17-24, thin to medium build.

One suspect was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, red knit cap, black pants, black gloves and brown Timberland style work boots. Detectives said the other suspect was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black shirt around his mouth and nose, sunglasses, black pants and black boots.

Anyone with any information regarding these suspects is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200, or anyone who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online, or send a mobile tip using our P3 Tips Mobile application. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.