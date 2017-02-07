Headlines: 3 women killed; Brandon dressing room voyeur; Doctor’s body found in Mckay Bay

Murder suspects William “Billy” Boyette, 44, and Mary Rice, 37.
Good afternoon! Today is Tuesday, February, 7, 2017.

3 Women Killed: Florida Panhandle sheriff warns public about murder suspects. Learn more

Body found in Mckay Bay identified as disgraced Polk Co. doctor. Learn more

Deputies looking for man who took photos of woman in Brandon dressing room. Learn more

Better Call Behnken: Pasco homeowners shell out thousands for poor quality paving jobs. Learn more

Crisis Center of Tampa Bay calls genealogy website with privacy concerns ‘dangerous.’ Learn more

North Carolina mom upset that daycare worker breastfed her son. Learn more

Christie Brinkley returns to SI Swimsuit Issue at age 63. Learn more

Act of kindness: 8-year-old pays for elderly couple’s dinner. Learn more

