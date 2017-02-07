Headlines: 3 women killed; Brandon dressing room voyeur; Doctor’s body found in Mckay Bay

Good afternoon! Today is Tuesday, February, 7, 2017.

TODAY’S WEATHER

It will be warm today with a chance of rain in the afternoon. See your full forecast here

TODAY’S HEADLINES

3 Women Killed: Florida Panhandle sheriff warns public about murder suspects. Learn more

Body found in Mckay Bay identified as disgraced Polk Co. doctor. Learn more

Deputies looking for man who took photos of woman in Brandon dressing room. Learn more

Better Call Behnken: Pasco homeowners shell out thousands for poor quality paving jobs. Learn more

Crisis Center of Tampa Bay calls genealogy website with privacy concerns ‘dangerous.’ Learn more

North Carolina mom upset that daycare worker breastfed her son. Learn more

See all of today’s top stories

DON’T MISS IT

Christie Brinkley returns to SI Swimsuit Issue at age 63. Learn more

Act of kindness: 8-year-old pays for elderly couple’s dinner. Learn more