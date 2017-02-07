Did a Harambe shaped Cheeto really sell for $100k?

(CNN) – Bidding for the Flamin’ Hot Harambe Cheeto ended early Tuesday morning with a winning bid of $99,999.

User “valuestampsinc” listed the Cheeto for sale on Ebay.

Harambe was shot and killed last year at a Cincinnati zoo after he got hold of a young child who fell into his enclosure.

No word yet on if the Cheeto transaction was legitimate.

Bidding for the Flamin’ Hot Harambe Cheeto ended early Tuesday morning with a winning bid of $99,999.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

–>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories