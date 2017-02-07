Did a Harambe shaped Cheeto really sell for $100k?

(CNN) – Bidding for the Flamin’ Hot Harambe Cheeto ended early Tuesday morning with a winning bid of $99,999.
User “valuestampsinc” listed the Cheeto for sale on Ebay.
Harambe was shot and killed last year at a Cincinnati zoo after he got hold of a young child who fell into his enclosure.
No word yet on if the Cheeto transaction was legitimate.
