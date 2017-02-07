Charges dropped for niece of suspect in Orlando officer killing

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Authorities have dropped charges against a woman who they had previously accused of aiding her uncle in the weeks before he allegedly shot an Orlando police lieutenant.

The Orlando Sentinel reported Tuesday that prosecutors have declined to file charges against Lakensha Smith-Loyd, the niece of Markeith Loyd.

Markeith Loyd is facing two first-degree murder counts and other charges related to the deaths of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and Lt. Debra Clayton.

Smith-Loyd, was arrested on an accessory charge last month as authorities were conducting a massive manhunt for Loyd following Clayton’s killing.

An arrest affidavit said Smith-Loyd collected money from him to give to her uncle in the days after the slaying of his ex-girlfriend in mid-December.

A spokeswoman for prosecutors says there wasn’t enough evidence to prove the case.

