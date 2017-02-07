Body found in Mckay Bay identified as disgraced Polk Co. doctor

PORT OF TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A mystery at the Port of Tampa has taken a surprising turn. Deputies say the man found floating in Mckay Bay on Friday was a disgraced Polk County doctor.

Police say Aaron Roush was found wearing a bathing suit, his bike was chained up nearby and his clothes were folded up neatly.

Roush’s life started to spiral out of control in 2013. A pain management doctor, he operated Uphoria Medical Spa in Lakeland.

In March of 2013, deputies arrested Roush and charged him with trafficking in prescription drugs.

Undercover Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives say Roush prescribed powerful narcotics without performing an exam.

During his arrest, Doctor Roush told us that he was not prescribing prescriptions illegally.

Roush ultimately lost his medical license and had struggled over the past several years. He lost his 10-year-old son a few months after his arrest, and faced allegations that he violated his probation late last year.

His death is still an ongoing investigation. A Tampa Police Department spokesperson said foul play is not suspected in Roush’s death.

