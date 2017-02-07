Bishop, Kucherov help Lightning shut out Kings

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Ben Bishop made 28 saves, Nikita Kucherov scored twice during a three-goal second period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Tampa Bay, which won consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 20-22, also got goals from Jonathan Drouin, Gabriel Dumont and Braydon Coburn.

Kings goalie Peter Budaj turned aside 16 shots in losing for the second straight game after a five-game winning streak in which he had three shutouts. Budaj was pulled after allowing four goals over two periods in Sunday’s 5-0 loss at Washington.

Bishop stopped 19 shots in the first, including a nifty glove save on Jake Muzzin’s drive from the left circle, en route to his first shutout this season and 19th overall.

