Bartow HS on lockdown; unconfirmed report of gun on campus

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – Bartow High School is on lockdown after the school received an unconfirmed report that a student had a concealed gun.

Bartow Police Department officers are at the school and detectives are currently investigating this unconfirmed information.

A police spokesperson said there has been no information, at this point, that any students were threatened or approached by the student directly.

Bartow Police Department officers and Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on campus and will remain at the school until the investigation reaches a conclusion.

Information about the status of the lockdown or updates regarding today’s release schedule will be released by the school board when available.

Bartow High School is located at 1270 S. Broadway Ave. in Bartow.

