2 injured during Polk County police pursuit

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people were injured during a police pursuit in Polk County Tuesday afternoon.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the chase began in Plant City and involved a vehicle stolen from Lakeland.

The crash occurred on Commonwealth Avenue at Deen Still Road in Polk City.

Two people in the stolen car were injured. One was flown to a hospital. The sheriff’s office said there is no word on the condition of the second patient.

