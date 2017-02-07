2 injured during Polk County police pursuit

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people were injured during a police pursuit in Polk County Tuesday afternoon.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the chase began in Plant City and involved a vehicle stolen from Lakeland.
The crash occurred on Commonwealth Avenue at Deen Still Road in Polk City.
Two people in the stolen car were injured. One was flown to a hospital. The sheriff’s office said there is no word on the condition of the second patient.
