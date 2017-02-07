10-foot Burmese python caught near Miami-Dade school

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A ten and a half-foot long Burmese python was found near a school in Miami-Dade County on Tuesday.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Venom One Unit responded to the report of a large snake on West Palm Drive.

When the unit arrived, other responders pointed them to a large brush area where the snake was last seen.

Lieutenant Scott Mulling from the MDFR Venom unit quickly retrieved the python.

Witnesses said the snake had been spotted earlier in the day by children walking by, sunbathing near a school.

MDFR said that even though the golf course is no longer in use, the python’s proximity to the school is a concern.

“Burmese pythons, famous invaders of the Florida Everglades, although pose little threat to humans, they can take down animals as large as alligators and deer,” said Public Information Officer Erika Benitez.

The snake will be turned over to Florida Wildlife Commission biologists.

