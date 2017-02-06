You Paid For It: Visit Tampa Bay blinks in financial disclosure showdown with House Speaker

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Visit Tampa Bay (VTB) Chief Marketing Officer Patrick Harrison said his tourism promotion agency “will respond in full” by Wednesday to growing demands from the Florida legislature to disclose how his private organization spends millions of your tax dollars.

For the past four months Visit Tampa Bay has refused to share financial information involving payroll, credit cards and third party vendors with Eight On Your Side. As recently as this morning Harrison handed us a letter advising us that Visit Tampa Bay is “not part of county government — and, therefore, not bound by Florida Statute 119, known as the Government Public Records Law.”

But public records show that VTB derives 88 percent of its revenue, about $10 million a year from the bed tax.

Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran said he believes VTB and other private agencies contracted by state and local governments to promote tourism should be accountable for every penny it receives from taxpayers.

Corcoran and State Representative Mike La Rosa have directed VTB to hand over all of its financial data to the Tourism and Gaming Control Subcommittee by 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

“We trust you will provide this information voluntarily and without further delay,” wrote La Rosa in a letter mailed Friday to VTB President/CEO Santiago Corrada.

For months now, Corrada has been stonewalling our request for the same information.

In December, Speaker Corcoran expressed displeasure in VTB’s refusal to reveal all of it’s spending to Eight On Your Side and pledged to either take away the bed tax or stop state funding of Hillsborough County government projects if Corrada didn’t make his tourism marketing organization’s finances 100 percent transparent.

Corcoran’s similar displeasure with Visit Florida’s secret $1 million marketing deal with entertainer Pitbull resulted in public disclosure of that contract and a major shakeup of Visit Florida’s management staff. Corcoran still wants to revoke all state funding for Visit Florida.

Now, after months of refusing complete disclosure to us, Corrada and the VTB Board of Directors had a change of heart about sharing their local marketing agency’s finances. That turnabout follows intense pressure from the Florida House, which started demanding financial disclosure from more than a dozen private tourism promotion agencies last month.

In a letter sent in January to Hillsborough County’s Economic Development department, which contracts with VTB to spend millions in bed tax revenue, Corcoran warned that if Hillsborough chose not to provide the requested financial data by February 1, “you may be compelled by subpoena duces tecum to produce such information.”

Last month, Hillsborough County government officials handed over limited information give to the county by VTB but referred Corcoran directly to Corrada and the VTB staff for payroll data, travel expenditures and other specific financial figures requested by the Speaker. This action prompted Friday’s legislative follow-up letter to Corrada and a political showdown with the local tourism agency.

We will have much more on this unfolding story about how Visit Tampa Bay spends millions of your bed tax dollars in our You Paid For It report tonight on WFLA News Channel 8 at 6 p.m.