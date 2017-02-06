WWE’s Sgt. Slaughter

anvplayer video=”1240050″]

Sgt. Slaughter is a former WWE Champion who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004. He will be appearing with the WWE Superstars at both WrestleMania Axxess the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Anyone who is a fan of the WWE knows that Sgt. Slaughter is one of the most identifiable Superstars in the sport, so much so that he also became a character in the animated G.I. Joe Series. He’ll be able to give firsthand accounts of what it’s like at to be inducted at the Hall of Fame ceremony and what fans can expect at WrestleMania Axxess.

wrestleMania 33 takes place Sunday, April 2 from Camping World Stadium