Watch: Meteor flashes across Midwest early Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The American Meteor Society received more than 100 reports about a fireball in the sky throughout the Midwest early Monday morning.

The meteor was caught on police dash cam footage in Lisle, Illinois, around 2:30 a.m. The video was re-posted on Twitter by the National Weather Service in Chicago.

Fireballs form anytime space debris collides with the atmosphere. They often burn up after a few seconds, so it’s not easy to track the type of debris that fell.

The video shows a green, bright light flash through the sky. According to the American Meteor Society, green means the material flying through the air is made up of nickel.

According to the American Meteor Society’s website, there were 174 reports about the meteor from 10 states as well as Ontario, Canada.