Video: thieves burglarize 40 Lakeland storage units

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives are trying to identify two burglary suspects who stole from dozens of storage units.

Video shows two brazen suspects cutting a fence and make their way into the Lakeland storage facility.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, these two suspects went onto the property of Socrum Self-Storage which is located at 9010 US Hwy 98 North in Lakeland.

They cut the fence at the rear of the business and burglarized 40 storage units.

Video shows them stealing a large TV. They also stole mountain bikes, a trolling motor, and other items.

The suspects appear to be slender, 5’10” to 6’ tall, and were wearing something over their heads and gloves. They appeared to be driving a 2001-2006 dark Chevrolet Avalanche with chrome trim on the wheel wells. They left heading south on US Hwy 98 toward I-4.