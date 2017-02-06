VIDEO: Snow shovel racing features competitors of all ages

(WFLA) — The 38th annual world shovel racing championship this weekend featured some of the gnarliest snow wipe-outs.

Daredevils from all over the country tried their luck to take the crown as the world shovel racing champion.

The rules are fairly simple. You sit on a shovel, point it downhill and go.

Over 140 women, men and children competed at the Angel Fire Resort in New Mexico. Racers can start sliding on shovels as early at 6 years old.

Experts said these riders can hit speeds up to 70 miles per hour, or even more.

