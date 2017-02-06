UCF fraternity suspended over hazing allegation

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – A University of Central Florida fraternity is under investigation following an allegation of hazing, according to school documents released Monday.

“Phi Delta Theta fraternity is under a temporary suspension, pending an active investigation that includes allegations of hazing against a pledge,” school officials said Monday.

On Jan. 5, somebody sent the university an email about a freshman student who indicated “pledging” — the initiation process of joining a fraternity or sorority — was “one of the most psychologically harming experiences he has ever experienced.”

The email said the student entered the fraternity with the “expectation that hazing would only be a myth.”

The letter also said the student’s grades had dropped due to the alleged hazing.

The email included a copy of text messages that appear to have been sent from a fraternity member to a pledge. The contents of the text messages were redacted by authorities.