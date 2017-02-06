Trump makes first presidential visit to Tampa Bay area on Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – President Donald Trump will visit Tampa Monday, marking the first time he’ll be in the Tampa Bay area as President.

Air Force One is expected to touch down at MacDill Air Force Base at 11:30 a.m., the White House said.

President Trump will visit U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command.

He’ll deliver remarks and visit with troops.

Generals Joseph Dunford and Michal Flynn will also visit with troops, the White House said.

The president spend the weekend in Palm Beach County, at his lavish Mar-A-Lago estate.

