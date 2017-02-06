Trump makes first presidential visit to Tampa Bay area on Monday

Donald Trump
In this Feb. 2, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Trump is taking his first steps aimed at scaling back financial services regulations. The president will sign an executive order Friday that will direct the Treasury secretary to review the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, which reshaped financial regulation after the 2008-09 financial crisis. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – President Donald Trump will visit Tampa Monday, marking the first time he’ll be in the Tampa Bay area as President.

Air Force One is expected to touch down at MacDill Air Force Base at 11:30 a.m., the White House said.

President Trump will visit U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command.

He’ll deliver remarks and visit with troops.

Generals Joseph Dunford and Michal Flynn will also visit with troops, the White House said.

The president spend the weekend in Palm Beach County, at his lavish Mar-A-Lago estate.

 

