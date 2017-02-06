Tax collector offers to take over duties of embattled PTC

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Public Transportation Commission has been tangled in controversy for months, and Monday, State Representative James Grant introduced House Bill 647 to abolish the PTC.

The PTC regulates cab companies, limo services, ambulances and tow truck companies.

The controversy over the past few months has involved the PTC’s roll in attempting to push out ride sharing services like Uber and Lyft.

The executive director of the PTC, Kyle Cockream, resigned and is now under investigation for deleting public records.

State Senator Dana Young believes the PTC needs to go.

“I believe the PTC is a dead man walking, a dead agency walking. We passed the bill through the delegation. It passed unanimously. I see no obstacles to passing that bill through the legislature,” said Young.

Hillsborough County Tax Collector Doug Belden said if the bill passes, his office is prepared to take over the duties of the PTC.

Belden believes his staff can do the job at a savings to the taxpayer.

“We do very extensive process mapping. We look at things, and that’s why I think we can do it better, faster, cheaper than any other agency,” said Belden.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

>>back to WFLA.com for more top stories