Wealth Strategist and Tax Attorney, Rebecca Walser joins us for Smart Money Mondays. This week, Peggy Demetriou from Qvita Health and Wellness joins Rebecca to discuss how women’s health and finances are connected.

Attend their women only event: Woman’s Worth

Maggiano’s Tampa

Night of February 7th, 2017

Call 866-929-3258 to Register

For more information go to: www.walserwealth.com or call 866.92.WEALTH (93258)