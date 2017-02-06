Search is on for suspect in deaths of 3 in Florida, Alabama

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) – Authorities in Florida and Alabama are searching for a man suspected of killing three people.
The sheriff’s offices in Florida’s Escambia and Santa Rosa counties held a joint news conference over the weekend to update the public on the search for 44-year-old William “Billy” Eugene Boyette Jr.
Boyette is a suspect in the deaths of Alicia Greer and Jacqueline Moore in Milton, Florida, and Peggy Broz in Lillian, Alabama. Investigators say 37-year-old Mary Michelle Craig Rice of Milton, Florida, is believed to have been with Boyette in Alabama. They don’t know whether she is a hostage.
Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan says investigators believe Broz was killed for her vehicle, which was found near Pensacola.
Officials say there is a $10,000 reward for information leading to Boyette’s arrest.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:
- Lady Gaga to bring Joanne World Tour to Tampa
- Police: Jacksonville 8-year-old boy shoots younger brother, kills sister, age 5
- Police: ALF worker beat patient with a hollow leg brace repeatedly
- Board: Casino served player 27 drinks in 9 hours
- 4 Tampa Bay area attorneys disbarred or suspended by Florida Supreme Court
>>back to WFLA.com for more top stories