Search is on for suspect in deaths of 3 in Florida, Alabama

Associated Press Published: Updated:
generic police lights

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) – Authorities in Florida and Alabama are searching for a man suspected of killing three people.

The sheriff’s offices in Florida’s Escambia and Santa Rosa counties held a joint news conference over the weekend to update the public on the search for 44-year-old William “Billy” Eugene Boyette Jr.

Boyette is a suspect in the deaths of Alicia Greer and Jacqueline Moore in Milton, Florida, and Peggy Broz in Lillian, Alabama. Investigators say 37-year-old Mary Michelle Craig Rice of Milton, Florida, is believed to have been with Boyette in Alabama. They don’t know whether she is a hostage.

Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan says investigators believe Broz was killed for her vehicle, which was found near Pensacola.

Officials say there is a $10,000 reward for information leading to Boyette’s arrest.

