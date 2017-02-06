RIGHT NOW: President Trump at MacDill AFB; Lady Gaga coming to Tampa; Medical marijuana possible for kids with autism

sapphire-jubilee

Good afternoon! Today is Monday, February 6.

Mostly sunny skies continue for the rest of the day. Expect a warmer-than-average day with highs in the upper 70s. See your full forecast here

President Trump arrives at MacDill AFB. Read more
Tampa Bay area radio personality continues to mourn daughter’s death. Read more
Lady Gaga to bring Joanne World Tour to Tampa. Read more
Neglected dog’s leg amputated during emergency surgery in Clearwater. Read more
Cops: Florida Walmart customer shoots, kills teen suspected of stealing cart of diapers. Read more
Patriots reign as NFL champs. Read more
Some doctors think medical marijuana could be an effective Autism treatment. Read more
Queen Elizabeth II marks record 65 years on throne. See here

