RIGHT NOW: President Trump at MacDill AFB; Lady Gaga coming to Tampa; Medical marijuana possible for kids with autism

Good afternoon! Today is Monday, February 6.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Mostly sunny skies continue for the rest of the day. Expect a warmer-than-average day with highs in the upper 70s. See your full forecast here

TODAY’S HEADLINES

President Trump arrives at MacDill AFB. Read more

Tampa Bay area radio personality continues to mourn daughter’s death. Read more

Lady Gaga to bring Joanne World Tour to Tampa. Read more

Neglected dog’s leg amputated during emergency surgery in Clearwater. Read more

Cops: Florida Walmart customer shoots, kills teen suspected of stealing cart of diapers. Read more

Patriots reign as NFL champs. Read more

Some doctors think medical marijuana could be an effective Autism treatment. Read more

DON’T MISS IT

Queen Elizabeth II marks record 65 years on throne. See here