Piper the Therapy Donkey

piper

Meet “Piper,” the therapy donkey. She’s one of nine therapy donkeys in the United States. As unique as her title is, she’s come a long way before helping people.

“She is actually a kill pen rescue from Boeing, Texas. Her and her mom were actually slated to go to slaughter in Mexico,” explained Sara Evancho, therapy donkey owner.

Evancho, who works as a veterinary technician, purchased Piper and her mother, “Daisy.” Evancho is a big advocate for rescuing horses and donkeys, which is why Piper wears purple. After seeing how great Piper is, she decided to train her to be a therapy donkey.

