Pasco County Utilities launches online survey about waste, recycling practices

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Utilities launched an online survey on Monday to ask residents about their solid waste and recycling practices.

The online survey is available online now through March 31.

Pasco County Utilities said the goal of the survey is to expand recycling efforts and help delay the financial impact of expanding Pasco County’s Waste-to-Energy Facility, which is near capacity.

“If we do nothing, the Facility will require an expansion to begin by 2022,” said Flip Mellinger, Assistant County Administrator for Utilities. “The cost of that expansion… is projected to be approximately $190 million, not counting inflation, which the citizens of Pasco County will have to pay for through increased fees.”

Mellinger said the longer Pasco County is able to hold off the expansion, the more time the county has to secure and grow funding needed to pay for it.

Pasco County Utilities said one key way to delay the expansion is to get more residents to take part in curbside recycling, which all county-licensed haulers provide.

By 2030, the goal is to recycle 35 percent of total household and commercial trash. Right now, Pasco County recycles just 1.4 percent of residential trash and only 27 percent of eligible households use curbside recycling.

