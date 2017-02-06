Parent upset after Amazon search app displays pornographic images to 6-year-old son

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay area mother wants answers from Amazon representatives, after her 6-year-old son was able to pull up pornographic images by saying the word “realistic” in the app’s search engine.

Donna McCormick and her family were celebrating her son’s birthday over the weekend. She said her son wanted a Batman theme party and wanted the decorations to be of a “realistic” Batman, not the cartoon.

McCormick logged onto her Amazon account on her tablet and then passed it to her son. The 6 year old, who can’t spell yet, is used to searching for items by tapping the microphone button.

McCormick said before her son could say the words realistic Batman, a search page popped up with “realistic” explicit and pornographic material.

She said she immediately snatched the tablet from her son, hoping to shield him from the images.

McCormick said thankfully her son didn’t understand what he was looking at, but made an innocent comment about the female on the page wearing underwear.

McCormick emailed and called Amazon representatives, but hasn’t heard back yet.

She feels Amazon needs to do more to prevent inappropriate images from coming up without parental control.