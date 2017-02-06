Neglected dog’s leg amputated during emergency surgery in Clearwater

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Stephanie Paquin knew she had to act fast when she saw the mama pup in pain.

The pit-bull mix with the soulful eyes was in need of tender loving care and gentle healing hands. The dog, now named Star, was suffering. The new mama had a deep, raw wound on her tiny foot where something had been tied to it for so long that the circulation was cut off, and an infection was raging. It was clear this little gal needed emergency surgery, fast.

Star was saved by Stephanie and her team from the Tampa Bay rescue group, Passion 4 Pits, after they transported the pup from a Miami animal shelter to BluePearl Veterinary Partners in Clearwater.

This shy mama pup would end up losing her frail leg, and she could have easily lost her life.

But, thanks to the skillful, loving hands at BluePearl, veterinarians were able to save Star’s life during emergency surgery over the weekend. However, they did have to amputate her leg.

She is doing much better now and continues her recovery after rounds of IV fluid’s and antibiotics.

Stephanie, who is well-versed on saving animals in peril, is grateful that Star was saved. “Someone did this to her,” Stephanie told WFLA. “This was no accident.”

Stephanie recalls another sweet soul she was able to rescue, a loving angel named Khalessi, who made international headlines after surviving horrific abuse. The abused pit-bull mix whose sweet face has become well-known to the Tampa Bay community sadly passed away June 23, 2016. “She was a very special girl,” Stephanie told us.

As for Star, Stephanie tells us that the recovering mama will be fostered during her recuperation. Then, hopefully Star will find her forever home.

