Man loses fantasy football bet, forced to wear ’embarrassing’ costume

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Coming last place in a fantasy football league is never easy, but when your friends make you stand on busy downtown street wearing a giant football costume it’s even harder to swallow.

Dave Tracey stood at the corner of Clinton St. and Berry St. Sunday afternoon waving to passing cars. He held a sign in his hands that read, “I am the worst at fantasy football.”

“My dignity and pride definitely hurt, but other than that it’s great fun and punishment for fantasy football,” Tracey joked. “Last place doesn’t get any better. Hopefully I can do a repeat in 2018.”

It’s a tradition in Tracey’s league for the last place team to wear an embarrassing costume in public. Tracey said he hopes to never experience this again.

