Lady Gaga to bring Joanne World Tour to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fresh off her Super Bowl performance, Lady Gaga has announced she’s bringing her Joanne World Tour to Tampa.

The Grammy-winner will perform at Amalie Arena on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20.

Lady Gaga performed at Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show, beginning her acclaimed performance at the top of the stadium.

Her Joanne World Tour begins Aug. 1 in Vancouver, BC followed by a concert Sept. 22 in Barcelona with additional concert dates throughout Europe and the UK before returning to North America in November and December this year.

All arena performances in North America and Europe will feature general admission on the floor, with reserved seating in the stands. There will be a ticket limit of 8 tickets per transaction for all first day sales.

Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a special pre-sale opportunity beginning Wednesday, February 15 at 9 a.m. through Sunday, February 19 at 5 p.m. For complete pre-sale details visit: citiprivatepass.com. There is an 8 ticket limit per pre-sale transaction.

