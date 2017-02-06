Lady Gaga to bring Joanne World Tour to Tampa

WFLA Web Staff Published: Updated:
Lady Gaga performsduring the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Lady Gaga performsduring the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fresh off her Super Bowl performance, Lady Gaga has announced she’s bringing her Joanne World Tour to Tampa.

The Grammy-winner will perform at Amalie Arena on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20.

Lady Gaga performed at Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show, beginning her acclaimed performance at the top of the stadium.

Her Joanne World Tour begins Aug. 1 in Vancouver, BC followed by a concert Sept. 22 in Barcelona with additional concert dates throughout Europe and the UK before returning to North America in November and December this year.

All arena performances in North America and Europe will feature general admission on the floor, with reserved seating in the stands. There will be a ticket limit of 8 tickets per transaction for all first day sales.

Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a special pre-sale opportunity beginning Wednesday, February 15 at 9 a.m. through Sunday, February 19 at 5 p.m. For complete pre-sale details visit: citiprivatepass.com. There is an 8 ticket limit per pre-sale transaction.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: 

>>back to WFLA.com for more top stories 

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s