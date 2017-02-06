Hillsborough veterans find new opportunities in agriculture industry

HILLSBOROUGH, Fla. (WFLA) — On Monday, veterans will get the opportunity to check out a whole new field they’ve never experienced before.
Hillsborough County Economic Development, Hillsborough County Farm Bureau, and Hillsborough County Extension Services will partner to give 40 veterans an up-close look at the agricultural business.
It is a way to introduce them to a possible new career path and show them job opportunities within Hillsborough County.
Many veterans have skills in high-end technology and that same technology and military knowledge can translate well in the agricultural field.
Many veterans who were looking for a new way of life said agricultural business is a perfect fit.
“Agriculture is a business as well. And so with that, I am keeping in mind things I have done before, a financial manager, budget analyst, and even weapon systems. Everything is a business,” said Michael Burrell, a retired air force veteran.
Burrell says he plans to own a strawberry field eventually and he hopes he will be able to give jobs to other people who have served.
