Hillsborough veterans find new opportunities in agriculture industry

600x338_jana_jones By Published: Updated:
r-strawberry-farm-strawberr

r-farm-agriculture-web_bkg

HILLSBOROUGH, Fla. (WFLA) — On Monday, veterans will get the opportunity to check out a whole new field they’ve never experienced before.

Hillsborough County Economic Development, Hillsborough County Farm Bureau, and Hillsborough County Extension Services will partner to give 40 veterans an up-close look at the agricultural business.

It is a way to introduce them to a possible new career path and show them job opportunities within Hillsborough County.

Many veterans have skills in high-end technology and that same technology and military knowledge can translate well in the agricultural field.

Many veterans who were looking for a new way of life said agricultural business is a perfect fit.

“Agriculture is a business as well. And so with that, I am keeping in mind things I have done before, a financial manager, budget analyst, and even weapon systems. Everything is a business,” said Michael Burrell, a retired air force veteran.

Burrell says he plans to own a strawberry field eventually and he hopes he will be able to give jobs to other people who have served.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: 

>>back to WFLA.com for more top stories 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s