Hillsborough veterans find new opportunities in agriculture industry

HILLSBOROUGH, Fla. (WFLA) — On Monday, veterans will get the opportunity to check out a whole new field they’ve never experienced before.

Hillsborough County Economic Development, Hillsborough County Farm Bureau, and Hillsborough County Extension Services will partner to give 40 veterans an up-close look at the agricultural business.

It is a way to introduce them to a possible new career path and show them job opportunities within Hillsborough County.

Many veterans have skills in high-end technology and that same technology and military knowledge can translate well in the agricultural field.

Many veterans who were looking for a new way of life said agricultural business is a perfect fit.

“Agriculture is a business as well. And so with that, I am keeping in mind things I have done before, a financial manager, budget analyst, and even weapon systems. Everything is a business,” said Michael Burrell, a retired air force veteran.

Burrell says he plans to own a strawberry field eventually and he hopes he will be able to give jobs to other people who have served.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

>>back to WFLA.com for more top stories