FHP investigating deadly crashes in Pasco, Hillsborough

(WFLA) – Authorities are investigating two fatal crashes that caused traffic problems on Monday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Hudson. It happened at Maryland Avenue, which is a residential street just west of U.S. 19. Investigators say a truck hit and killed a person and then drove away. No other details have been released.

A short time later, a witness said a truck hit a power line at Hudson Avenue and U.S. 19. The power line was knocked down and as of 7:45 a.m. the northbound lanes of U.S. 19 were closed.

A second fatal crash on Monday morning caused delays on Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County. At about 2 a.m., a 2016 Lexus traveling southbound on I-75 lost control just south of Big Bend Road. The Lexus hit a trailer that was being towed by another vehicle. The driver of the Lexus, a 46-year-old man from Lakewood Ranch, died at the scene of the crash.

No other details have been released.

