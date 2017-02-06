FHP investigating deadly crashes in Pasco, Hillsborough

WFLA Web Staff Published: Updated:
A 2016 Lexus traveling southbound on I-75 lost control just south of Big Bend Road.
A 2016 Lexus traveling southbound on I-75 lost control just south of Big Bend Road.

(WFLA) – Authorities are investigating two fatal crashes that caused traffic problems on Monday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Hudson. It happened at Maryland Avenue, which is a residential street just west of U.S. 19. Investigators say a truck hit and killed a person and then drove away. No other details have been released.

A short time later, a witness said a truck hit a power line at Hudson Avenue and U.S. 19. The power line was knocked down and as of 7:45 a.m. the northbound lanes of U.S. 19 were closed.

A second fatal crash on Monday morning caused delays on Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County. At about 2 a.m., a 2016 Lexus traveling southbound on I-75 lost control just south of Big Bend Road. The Lexus hit a trailer that was being towed by another vehicle. The driver of the Lexus, a 46-year-old man from Lakewood Ranch, died at the scene of the crash.

No other details have been released.

At about 2 a.m., a 2016 Lexus traveling southbound on I-75 lost control just south of Big Bend Road.
At about 2 a.m., a 2016 Lexus traveling southbound on I-75 lost control just south of Big Bend Road.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in at Maryland Avenue, which is a residential street just west of U.S. 19 in Hudson.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in at Maryland Avenue, which is a residential street just west of U.S. 19 in Hudson.
A truck hit a power line at Hudson Avenue and U.S. 19.
A truck hit a power line at Hudson Avenue and U.S. 19.
A truck hit a power line at Hudson Avenue and U.S. 19.
A truck hit a power line at Hudson Avenue and U.S. 19.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: 

>>back to WFLA.com for more top stories 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s