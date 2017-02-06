Deputies: Man took photos of woman changing in Brandon Sears dressing room

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are searching for a man who they said entered a dressing room and took photographs of a woman while she was changing.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the man entered the dressing room within Sears at the Brandon Town Center Mall, took the photos, and exited the store prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

The investigation revealed the man frequents the Sears, but employees did not know him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200. Anyone with information about the identity and whereabouts of the suspect who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS, report anonymously online, or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile app.

