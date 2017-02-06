Deputies: Man took photos of woman changing in Brandon Sears dressing room

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published: Updated:
searsvoyerism

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are searching for a man who they said entered a dressing room and took photographs of a woman while she was changing.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the man entered the dressing room within Sears at the Brandon Town Center Mall, took the photos, and exited the store prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

The investigation revealed the man frequents the Sears, but employees did not know him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200.  Anyone with information about the identity and whereabouts of the suspect who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS, report anonymously online, or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s