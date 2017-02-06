Death Wish Coffee continues to grow, one year after the big commercial

ROUND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s been about a year since local coffee roaster Death Wish Coffee gained national attention with a big commercial during the biggest game of the year.

They won a competition with Intuit for a small business to advertise during the big game.

After last year’s commercial, Death Wish Coffee has had quite the year.

The company that began in a basement on Broadway in Saratoga Springs now resides in a large headquarters in Round Lake.

Founder Michael Brown says after the ad played during the Super Bowl in front of millions of eyes opportunities started pouring in.

Other companies began knocking on Death Wish’s door, offering to partner up on products from hand creams and chocolates, to local brews and vodka with Albany Distilling Company.

Since the commercial, it seems like Death Wish is putting its stamp on everything. The company is now rolling out in-house produced K-cups by the second and canning cold brews.

Death Wish is even leaving their mark on NASCAR. Their logo appeared on Ty Dyllon’s car at a race in Dover in October.

And speaking of wheels, Death Wish now has its own. Their new food truck was invited to serve hot coffee at New York’s famous Comic Con.

Despite the success, Brown still has his eyes set on the future.

“How does it get better from here? How does it get bigger? What do you do this Super Bowl?” says Brown. “We ask ourselves that here every day.”

As Death Wish continues to get the greenlight for growth, they’ve never forgotten their roots.

The success brewed over the last year can be felt locally, right at their Round Lake Headquarters.

“There was only six of us about eight years ago. We had a six-person team, and now we have 18 people,” said Brown. “So we’ve tripled in size. All of our hires have been local.”

Brown says it’s important to hire locally because there’s so much talent in the area community.

“I think they’re the most talented people I’ve ever worked with,” said Brown about his team.

After last year’s busy night, Brown’s plans for this year’s Super Bowl were a little different. After a year of hard work Brown and his team spent the night enjoying the big game at home with their families.