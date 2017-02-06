Couple arrested after child found outside Miami mall with split lip, ‘hollow’ molars

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – A couple was arrested on child abuse charges after their son was found bloodied outside a Miami mall, police said.

WTVJ reports Mariano Pinar, 28 and Dazny Torres, 27, are also facing child neglect charges after officers responded to the mall for a call of a battery on a child on Sunday.

The officer found the child with a bloody mouth and a split lip outside of a mall on Northwest 12th Street, according to WTVJ.

The child also had a red welt across his back and cavities on most of his molars, so large, they appeared to be hollow, reports said.

The officer noticed a scar on the boy’s head and he explained it was from a day when his mother hit him with a belt, and the buckle struck him on the head.

Reports said the boy told the officer “Mom is the bad one, dad just hit me today.”

Pinar and Torres appeared in court Monday, where they were held on $5,000 bond each. Both were represented by public defenders.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

>>back to WFLA.com for more top stories