Cops: Florida Walmart customer shoots, kills teen suspected of stealing cart of diapers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla.(WESH) — Orange County authorities are investigating after a teen was shot and killed in a retail theft incident at an Orange County Walmart.

Arthur Adams, 19, was shot and killed during the incident in Pine Hill. Authorities said Adams was one of three people who entered a Walmart neighborhood market and took two grocery carts full of diapers without paying.

As an employee confronted the three alleged thieves in the parking lot, a customer saw the incident and went to help the employee. When one of the alleged thieves reportedly made a move like he was reaching for something, the customer pulled his gun and fired several shots at the suspected diaper thief.

The three alleged shoplifters tried to flee in a maroon Nissan Rogue, but crashed into two vehicles in the parking lot. They ran from the scene. Adams went to a gas station across the street and collapsed . He was taken to a hospital, and died Saturday.

Hours after the shooting, a female juvenile went to an unspecified hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg. Detectives were able to identify her as one of three people involved in the incident.

Initially, the sheriff’s office was not certain whether there were three or four suspected shoplifters. At this time the third person has not been identified. The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos Sunday of a person they hope to identify.

