VIRAL: Cashier calms tearful girl during an unexpected anxiety attack

(WFLA) — A cashier’s kindness and understanding made all the difference to one young shopper this weekend.

Helen Martin’s daughter, Cordie, was in a Sainsbury’s grocery store a couple of years ago. All of a sudden, the store had a fire drill, and according to Marin the alarm and commotion traumatized her.

“It took 2 years to get her to go back into Sainsbury’s and even now we have to ask if there are any scheduled alarms before she will venture around the store,” Martin wrote on Facebook recalling the incident.