VIRAL: Cashier calms tearful girl during an unexpected anxiety attack

(WFLA) — A cashier’s kindness and understanding made all the difference to one young shopper this weekend.

Helen Martin’s daughter, Cordie, was in a Sainsbury’s grocery store a couple of years ago. All of a sudden, the store had a fire drill, and according to Marin the alarm and commotion traumatized her.

“It took 2 years to get her to go back into Sainsbury’s and even now we have to ask if there are any scheduled alarms before she will venture around the store,” Martin wrote on Facebook recalling the incident.
Martin explained in her Facebook post Cordie has always been uneasy when  when alarms or loud noises sound in crowded places.

On Sunday, Martin said she and 9-year-old Cordie were shopping in Sainsbury’s. The lights dimmed down while they were in the store to indicate the store would be closing soon.

“Immediately she started panicking as she thought an alarm was about to go off she wanted to run and got extremely upset.”

Martin explained what was happening to Cordie to the cashier, named Tina. But, the Martin said she could never thank Tina enough for her reaction.

“She came around the checkout and asked my daughter to help her scan the shopping, coaxed her into her seat whilst we dried her tears and completely distracted her by letting her scan all the food,” Martin said.

“I cannot tell you how much this meant to me and my daughter. I was overwhelmed with gratitude and emotion that she managed to turn such a negative experience into such a lovely one. ”

Martin and Cordie returned to the store Monday to personally thank Tina for her kindness and support.

Tina told Martin, “She was overwhelmed by the feedback she has received and has become quite a celebrity at work.”

Cordie was so thoughtful and presented Tina with a bouquet of flowers to say thank you.

