Better Call Behnken: Pasco home owners shell out thousands for poor quality paving jobs

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – Three homeowners on Fox Ridge Boulevard in Wesley Chapel are upset about the quality of paving jobs on their driveways. The homeowners said a worker knocked on their doors offering great deals on asphalt, especially if they agreed to pay cash.

“The very next day, there was already grass growing through the rocks,” said Victoria Lynn, who paid $2,500 for her gravel driveway to be paved.

Lynn said days later, the crew showed up again, offering to widen her new driveway. She said the worker told her they had extra asphalt from a nearby job and would extend her driveway for an extra $1,000.

She said the asphalt was laid over a grassy area, and the soil beneath was not prepped properly.

Lynn has not yet paid for that portion, she said, because of the poor quality, and workers have not yet been back to fix the mess they left behind.

Both sections of the driveway have weeds growing through, and the asphalt is mushy and crumbly in places.

“They said they were going to go eight inches, but there’s no way they had scraped eight inches,” Lynn said.

The company is Central Asphalt LLC. The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office tells 8 On Your Side that the company does not have a Business Tax Receipt, otherwise known as an Occupational License. Without one, a company is prohibited from doing business in Pasco County.

That isn’t the company’s only problem, though. The company does not have a paving license to do business in Hillsborough County, where the company is based in Florida.

Company owner Keith Burton said he runs a company in Ohio, but travels to Florida every year, for the past 20 years, to work. He said the work on Fox Ridge is normal, but acknowledged some problems and vowed to take care of it for the customers.

Burton said he would send out crews to spray the weeds with weed killer.

Several state regulators are looking into whether the company has the proper licenses and insurance.

Two other homeowners complained about the quality of their jobs and said weeds are growing through the new asphalt driveways they paid thousands of dollars for.

Doug Tobin, spokesman for Pasco County, recommends consumers check out contractors before hiring them, and confirm they have the proper license and insurance, as well as references.

“It really is buyer beware,” Tobin said. “Homeowners must do their homework.”

Tobin also cautions homeowners against paying in cash.

The Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking into the work on Fox Ridge Blvd.

