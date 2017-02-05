Watch: Bull escapes butcher, leads police on two hour chase

WEATHERFORD, TX (WFLA) – It appears that people aren’t the only ones who try to run from the law.

On Thursday morning, a bull escaped from a Texas butcher shop and led police on a two-hour pursuit. Police officers in Weatherford, Texas chased the bull as is galloped through town – even running on a police car at one point, according to KXAS.

Two cowboys on horseback eventually roped the bull before it was taken to back to the butcher shop.

“The company said the steer will not be processed at this time because it’s too stressed from its trot around town,” KXAS reported.

Luckily, no one was injured.

