Watch: Bull escapes butcher, leads police on two hour chase

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published: Updated:
Bull escapes butcher, leads police on two hour chase
Bull escapes butcher, leads police on two hour chase (Courtesy: Weatherford Police Dept. / Facebook)(

WEATHERFORD, TX (WFLA) – It appears that people aren’t the only ones who try to run from the law.

On Thursday morning, a bull escaped from a Texas butcher shop and led police on a two-hour pursuit. Police officers in Weatherford, Texas chased the bull as is galloped through town – even running on a police car at one point, according to KXAS.

Two cowboys on horseback eventually roped the bull before it was taken to back to the butcher shop.

“The company said the steer will not be processed at this time because it’s too stressed from its trot around town,” KXAS reported.

Luckily, no one was injured.

Check out the incredible video above.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s