Thousands attend annual Rays Fan Fest ahead of coming season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Thousands of Rays fans proved they are more than ready for baseball season to get underway. They packed Tropicana Field Saturday for the Rays’ annual fan fest.

As usual there were plenty of family-friendly activities and more than 60 current and former major league players and coaches who made appearances.

One fan told us they have high hopes for the Rays this season.

The Rays first spring training game is February 26th against the Red Sox.

They open the season against the Yankees April 2nd at Tropicana Field.

